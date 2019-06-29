Getting Hotter Over The Weekend

Weather Update –9:06 a.m. – Saturday, June 29th

The potential for wet weather persists over the weekend but there will be a lower chance for rain this weekend. That’ll allow for warmer weather so be prepared for some heat heading into July!

TODAY

A 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with high temperatures around 90. The heat index will be around 92-94.

Be on the lookout for a thunderstorm too just in case! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon with the humidity making it feel like the middle to upper 90s so stay cool! We’ll have even hotter weather on Sunday and Monday with the heat index rising to near 100°F – stay cool! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com