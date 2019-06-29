Local basketball camp welcomes over 50 kids

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Kendall Anthony basketball camp brings kids ages 8 to 18 together for a good game of basketball. Kendall Anthony is a state championship winner and professional basketball player.

“It’s been a great experience for me,” said Anthony. “I’ve enjoyed playing basketball and I want to give kids the opportunity to learn and try to go my path.”

Anthony says he wants the Jackson youth to leave camp with key aspects of life and the skills needed to play basketball.

“They can learn the fundamentals of being a good teammate, having fun and learning just the fundamentals of basketball and the things they need to motivate them to be better basketball player and a better person,” said Anthony.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated says they sponsored and organized the camp.

“We believe in giving back. one of our principles is to uplift so we always look for opportunities to uplift our community,” said member with the fraternity, Sonny Phillips. “When we were asked to partner with Kendall and to sponsor this camp we said yes.”

“This is great for kids to get up this early on a Saturday morning,” said president of the fraternity, Dwight Jones. “It shows their dedication.”

Over 50 kids participated in the camp and they say they are enjoying it.

“The camp is great,” said one of the basketball players, Jason Hunt. “The drills and stuff and what Kendall is doing with kids is amazing. He is giving back to the community.”

“It’s very fun like you do drills and stuff and like it helps you get better at basketball,” said another one of the basketball players.

“It made me a little better as I was already good but it made me understand ow you can do your defense better and always pay attention when playing basketball,” said another player.

Free T-shirts and prizes were given to kids at the end of the game.