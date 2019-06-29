Local woman writes book about experience as officer

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local woman held a book signing for her book.

The author, CJ Wilkinson held a book signing inside the Jackson-Madison County Library Saturday for her new book called ‘Inside the Cook County Jail.’

Wilkinson says it took her 9 months to write the book and brought 45 copies of the book to the signing.

Wilkinson explains what motivated her to write this book.

“What inspired me to write the book was the experiences I went through at the Cook County Jail when I was an officer there,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says her book is for sale on Amazon and E-book.