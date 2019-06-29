Person resists arrest in fast food restaurant parking lot

JACKSON, Tenn.–A witness called WBBJ Friday night to report there were gun shots and a man on the ground surrounded by police officers with guns drawn.

As of midnight, police and ambulances were still on scene.

Jackson police say that they were on scene trying to take in a person suspected of vandalism at the McDonald’s just a couple of days ago, who returned to the scene.

Police say that the suspect tried to take one of the officers’ guns while resisting arrest, but failed.

The gun went off in the officer’s holster, but no one was injured.

Jackson police say that the suspect’s arraignment will take place Monday morning in Jackson City Court.