Church celebrates huge milestone; 50 year old time capsule opened

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. – It was a big day of celebration Sunday for the First Baptist Church in Rutherford. The church is celebrating 150 years of service.

“We have had a service,” said Pastor Zach McCain. “We brought in brother Mark Warren. He was here in 1990 was ordained license to the ministry and brought in some of our former pastors to pray to be a part of the celebration.”

Church members also celebrated the opening of a time capsule from 50 years ago last week.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to see what the lord has done and celebrate that and bring the families together,” said McCain.

The time capsule was sealed for 50 years and many items were inside the capsule. “There were some old newspapers. There were some reports from all the churches in the area, a membership role, there was a bible from a former pastor that he used. There were some pictures and lots of other things from 50 years ago,” said McCain.

The church also celebrated by singing songs of praise and joining in prayer with one another.

“Lots of family, lots of folks who haven’t been here in a long time have come to celebrate with us this morning,” said McCain.