Reports of crime on Tennessee campuses increase

JACKSON, Tenn. — The number of offenses reported on a school campus in Tennessee has grown by 13.9% from 2016-2018.

In a study released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation there’s been an increased number of women to be a victim of crime or domestic violence on school campuses.

In the release, females accounted for 53.3% of the reported victims of school crime.

Among the findings of domestic violence females were accounted for 71.1% of all the reported domestic violence victims.

Meaning females are three times more likely to be a victim of domestic violence than males.

A total of 73,568 offenses were reported as domestic related, which is actually a decrease of 5.8 percent from 2017-2018.

However, 49,455 of those were reported as simple assault.

Also in the release, TBI Director David Rausch said this study only goes to show how much more work needs to be done to stop domestic violence on campuses.

Rausch said “the persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about the issue.”