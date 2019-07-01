2 killed, 2 injured in Saturday crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were killed and two more injured after a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 22 in Chester County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 9-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man were killed in the crash.

The report says the two vehicles were on Highway 22 near Milledgeville around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle driven by Brent Hart, of Savannah, crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming vehicle.

Hart was killed in the crash.

THP has identified the child killed as 9-year-old Brentell Crutcher of Jackson. He was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Hart.

The report says the child was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The second vehicle was destroyed by fire, according to the report.