2 killed in weekend crash in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people, including an 8-year-old girl from Jackson, were killed in a Saturday afternoon crash near Toone.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Highway 100 near the Old Toone Road intersection, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Zoey Mills-Cotner, 8, of Jackson, and Layne Perry, 12, of Rayne, Louisiana, both were killed in the crash, according to the report.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 100 when the rear vehicle struck the other from behind while swerving to avoid hitting it, according to the report.

The rear vehicle then spun into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Mills-Cotner and Perry were both passengers in the rear vehicle.

All three drivers and three other passengers were injured in the crash, according to the report.

The report says Mills-Cotner was not restrained in a child safety device, and Perry was not wearing a seat belt.