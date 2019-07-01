3 injured in boating accident on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were injured Saturday in a boating accident on the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday near the Rivers Edge community on Kentucky Lake.

Reports say the boat struck an object, and all three people were ejected.

An ambulance transported the three occupants to the Decatur County General Hospital.

TWRA officers are currently investigating the accident.