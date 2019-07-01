Annie Ruth Fortune Bishop, age 69, resident of Hornsby, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Annie was born April 18, 1950 in New Albany, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Roy and Sarah Wilhite Fortune. She was a graduate of Messick High School in Shelby County, Tennessee and was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She enjoyed reading and special times with her family.

Ms. Bishop is survived by her daughter, Amanda Sellers of Hornsby, Tennessee and her special family friends, Wendy Hallman, Brittany Butler and Ginger Pruett all of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Terri Dodge of Nesbit, Mississippi and former son-in-law, Chris Sellers of Tipton County, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

