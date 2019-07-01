Byron Francis Cox Jr.

Byron Francis Cox Jr, 87, died Friday night June 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of West Tennessee.

He was born In Jackson, TN April 28, 1932 the son of the late Byron Francis Cox, Sr and Louise Carpenter Cox. He retired as engineer for the GM&O/IC railroad, The TN National Guard and spent 20 years in the Army Reserve. Byron was very active in local politics, Masonic Lodge 332 and the Shrine Children’s Hospitals. He loved his large family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Gay of 64 years, two sons, Byron F. “Buster” Cox, III and wife Dawn, Lance Cox and wife Twyla, one daughter Deborah Cox Wood and husband Eric, two sisters, Emily Cox and Christine Cox, ten grandchildren, Shane Cox (Amber), Josh Cox (Madison), Kris Cox (Cassie), Kyle Cox, Curt Pruitt, Trevor Wood, Josh Pride, Patricia Peeples (Joel), Raven Cox, Angel Burns and sixteen great grandchildren.

Byron was preceded in death by son Johnny Cox and grandson Zach Pruitt.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites.

Those serving as pallbearers will Shane Cox, Josh Cox, Kris Cox, Kyle Cox, Curt Pruitt, Trevor Wood, Josh Pride and George Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Eason and Joel Peeples.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Additional information can be found on Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook orwww.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.

