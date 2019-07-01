Committee works to get get funding to area non-profit

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Madison County Non-Profit Committee did some juggling with the budget, Monday.

They amended some of the numbers so the East Madison County Senior Citizens Center would get $2,500.

A motion was also made to cut funding for Hands-Up! Preschool.

“There was a little discussion, and perhaps a little heated argument at one time, but that’s normal,” said County Commissioner and chairman of the Non-profit Committee, Arthur Johnson.

That motion was voted down, so Hands-Up! will still get their allocated money.