James Poston Mann age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for the Mann family will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 12:00 Noon.

Mr. Poston was born on March 29, 1930 in Brownsville, TN to the late Richard and Edna Mann. He was a retired mechanic for the A & R Pipeline. Mr. Poston was a member of the Brownsville Baptist Church and the Brownsville Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed mini tractor pulling and was a member of the Mini-Pullers for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Clayton Richardson.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mrs. Leta Joy McDaniel Mann; one daughter: Pamla Mann Stewart; two granddaughters: Christy Bailey (Jeff) and Pamla Reagan (Steven); and leaves a legacy of four great-grandchildren: Leigha Bailey, Alexia Reagan, Rachel Reagan and Ella Bailey all of Brownsville, TN. Mr. Poston will be missed dearly by his beloved pet “Cat”.