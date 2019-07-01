Local lake officials urge water safety for the 4th of July holiday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –With another major holiday approaching, officials over Beech Lake want to make sure they don’t encounter another tragedy.

Such as a recent drowning at the lake on Memorial Day.

“We can either do nothing or we can be proactive, and try to turn this into a positive,” said Director of the Beach River Watershed Development Authority Keith Wish.

So Wish had an idea to create a ‘Donor Life Jacket Program’, thanks to a grant from Walmart and local businesses in Henderson County.

“Were going to go ahead and have life jackets out here for the adults and the children,” said Wish.

“4-6 lifeguard rings, that we will have around the beach area, where somebody is in distress, we can go ahead and throw that lifeguard or ring out there,” said Wish.

Wish said the rescue items will be there if needed to save a life during the 4th of July.

Divers with West Tennessee Dive team will also be there to ensure safety at Beech Lake.

“There going to be out here on the 4th of July giving lessons on how to put a life jacket on and also the rings,” said Wish.

“Were all grouping together and really trying to turn this into a positive,” said Wish.

Wish said the rescue items will be fully ready within 2-3 weeks.