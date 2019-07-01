Madison Co. commissioners approve 2019-2020 budget

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Because late notice was sent out to approve Madison County’s budget, a special-called meeting was held Monday, July 1, the day the budget needed to be approved.

“We approved a budget of approximately $258 million for total appropriation. That includes debt service,” Budget Committee Chairman Doug Stephenson said.

In the end, the commission decided to make a few changes to the budget, including the distribution of funding for nonprofits.

“We amended the original figures, and the East Madison County Senior Citizens were cut out of the original proposal, and they’re being given $2,500 and we’re taking that $2,500 from other agencies,” Nonprofit Committee Chairman Arthur Johnson said.

That came with some discussion, and it got a little heated.

“No one is being hurt that bad,” Johnson said.

But Stephenson says that proves the County Commission cares where the money is going.

“It shows we’re really trying to watch. We’re trying to be good stewards of the money,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said he’s proud of the work the budget committee did putting all of this together, but he doesn’t know if the sheriff is going to sue the county.

“I don’t have any idea. I really honestly don’t. Before this, I thought yes. Now, I’m not so sure,” Stephenson said.

The next County Commission meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 19. It is open to the public.