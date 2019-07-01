Mugshots : Madison County : 06/28/19 – 07/01/19 July 1, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/48Albert Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/48Brandon Ramos Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/48Brandon Warren Schedule VI drug violations, violation of open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/48Brian Armstrong Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/48Brittany Buckley Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/48Danell Davis Simple possession/casual exchange, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/48Datavious McKinnie DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent Show Caption Hide Caption 8/48Dectrick Burns Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/48Deonkievius Cooper Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/48Derek-Steed Show Caption Hide Caption 11/48Devaughnta Dunlap Disorderly conduct, failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/48Dwight Cousin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/48Frances Lilly Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/48Frederick Sanders Aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 15/48Gina Stanfill Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 16/48Holly Bluew Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/48Jackson Powell DUI, underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 18/48James Lanier Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/48Jarmal Avery Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/48Jeremy Link Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/48Jeremy Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/48Jeremy Wade Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/48Jerry Talley Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 24/48Jessica Hooten Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 25/48Johnny Laird Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/48Junius Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/48Keith Rose Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/48Khaled Ayyash Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/48Laura Demarrero Fugitive - other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 30/48Marcell Carter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/48Mark Atkins Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 32/48Melody Evans Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 33/48Melva Coman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/48Mondarius Clark Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 35/48Montel Cobb Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 36/48Montellise Davis Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/48Natrasken Love Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 38/48Pearl McKinney Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/48Ranasha Handley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/48Richard Howard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/48Robert Russell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 42/48Seimone Holt Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 43/48Shatara McGee Shoplifting-theft of property, violation of probation, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/48Stacy Lane Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 45/48Steven Duke Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/48Takeea Douglass Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 47/48Tanisha Henderson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 48/48Timothy Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/01/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest