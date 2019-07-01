Mugshots : Madison County : 06/28/19 – 07/01/19

1/48 Albert Williams Violation of probation

2/48 Brandon Ramos Aggravated assault, vandalism

3/48 Brandon Warren Schedule VI drug violations, violation of open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/48 Brian Armstrong Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/48 Brittany Buckley Aggravated domestic assault

6/48 Danell Davis Simple possession/casual exchange, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

7/48 Datavious McKinnie DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent

8/48 Dectrick Burns Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest



9/48 Deonkievius Cooper Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

10/48 Derek-Steed

11/48 Devaughnta Dunlap Disorderly conduct, failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest

12/48 Dwight Cousin Simple domestic assault



13/48 Frances Lilly Violation of community corrections

14/48 Frederick Sanders Aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange

15/48 Gina Stanfill Possession of methamphetamine

16/48 Holly Bluew Theft over $10,000



17/48 Jackson Powell DUI, underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer

18/48 James Lanier Violation of probation

19/48 Jarmal Avery Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/48 Jeremy Link Violation of probation



21/48 Jeremy Moore Violation of community corrections

22/48 Jeremy Wade Aggravated domestic assault

23/48 Jerry Talley Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

24/48 Jessica Hooten Shoplifting-theft of property



25/48 Johnny Laird Simple domestic assault

26/48 Junius Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/48 Keith Rose Aggravated domestic assault

28/48 Khaled Ayyash Failure to appear



29/48 Laura Demarrero Fugitive - other agency

30/48 Marcell Carter Violation of probation

31/48 Mark Atkins Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

32/48 Melody Evans Failure to comply



33/48 Melva Coman Simple domestic assault

34/48 Mondarius Clark Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

35/48 Montel Cobb Simple domestic assault, vandalism

36/48 Montellise Davis Simple domestic assault



37/48 Natrasken Love Theft over $1,000

38/48 Pearl McKinney Violation of probation

39/48 Ranasha Handley Simple domestic assault

40/48 Richard Howard Violation of probation



41/48 Robert Russell Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/48 Seimone Holt Resisting stop/arrest

43/48 Shatara McGee Shoplifting-theft of property, violation of probation, criminal impersonation

44/48 Stacy Lane Violation of probation



45/48 Steven Duke Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/48 Takeea Douglass Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

47/48 Tanisha Henderson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

48/48 Timothy Jones Failure to appear

































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/01/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.