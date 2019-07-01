Newscast Director/Production Assistant — WBBJ-TV
WBBJ/ABC and CBS, 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., has an immediate opening for a full-time newscast director/production assistant. Jackson is located between Nashville and Memphis and is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
Direct live newscasts
Run studio camera
Floor directing
Audio
Graphics
Duties designated by the News Director and Production Manager
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Background in news production or broadcast media
Experience with non-linear digital editing
A degree in broadcast media or related field is preferred
Integrity and a strong work ethic are requirements
Availability to work nights, weekends, holidays is needed
Must possess a current valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle
Will Harman
Production Manager
WBBJ-TV
346 Muse Street
Jackson, TN 38301
wharman@wbbjtv.com
Please no calls.
EOE
WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.