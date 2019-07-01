Scattered Storms All Week

Weather Update –2:45 p.m. – Monday, July 1st

Good Afternoon, West Tennessee! Today, is the first day of July and the beginning of the first full month of Summer, and it certainly feels like it with the temperatures that we have been having lately. After a high in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon (and a heat index topping out at 102°F), spotty showers and thunderstorms continue to pop up in the area, but any activity should dissipate after sunset.

TONIGHT

Our low temperatures should be in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Fog could limit visibility early on Tuesday morning, mainly in places with low elevation and near area rivers.

Tomorrow, we should repeat what we have seen today with a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm happening anywhere in West Tennessee mainly during hottest part of the day. Our high temperature should be in the low 90s, with a heat index just shy of 100°F. We’re closely monitoring the forecast for the 4th of July, tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for Thursday’s chance for rain and the hour-by-hour forecast!

Caleb Montgomery

Storm Team 7 Weather Intern