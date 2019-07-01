West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse opens Vann Drive location

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse opened their new location Monday morning with a ribbon cutting.

The restaurant officially opened their Vann Drive location.

Restaurant co-owner Christian Brantley says what started off as a mom-and-pop restaurant has grown tremendously in the last few years.

“One of the things we are able to do with this establishment, I have a bigger kitchen now and I am able to develop and push food out a little quicker and just exchange the quality that Jackson deserves here,” Brantley said.

The restaurant will offer its Tennessee BBQ and have live music several times a week.