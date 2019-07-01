William “Bill” Moore Coffey
|William “Bill” Moore Coffey of Paris, Tennessee
|77
|Henry County Medical Center
|Wednesday, June 26, 2019
|12:00 noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Illinois
|Father Robert Flannery of the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Carbondale, IL
|Parrish Cemetery in Vergennes, Illinois
|10:30 AM until 12:00 noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019 prior to the service
|December 19, 1941 in Kirkwood, MO
|William Guignon Coffey and Mary Jane Moore Coffey, both preceded
|Myrna A. Shewmaker Coffey of Paris, TN; Married: August 7, 1986
|William (Paula) Lewis, Webster, TX
Christopher (Terry) Lewis, Centennial, CO
Craig (Marty) Coffey, Colorado Springs, CO
Step-son: Brian (Michell) White, Topeka, KS
|Ellen Hungerford, Prairie Village, KS
|Step-sister: Shelia Sabbag, Santa Rosa, CA
|Sister-in-law: Ladonna (Jack) Etherton of Metropolis, IL
Brother-in-law: David (Carolyn) Shewmaker of Murphysboro, IL
|Bill is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed gardening and travel.
Memorials may be made to: Parrish Cemetery Association, 639 Weil Road, Vergennes, IL 62994