William “Bill” Moore Coffey

WBBJ Staff,

 

William “Bill” Moore Coffey of Paris, Tennessee
77
Henry County Medical Center
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
12:00 noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Illinois
Father Robert Flannery of the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Carbondale, IL
Parrish Cemetery in Vergennes, Illinois
10:30 AM until 12:00 noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019 prior to the service
December 19, 1941 in Kirkwood,  MO
William Guignon Coffey and Mary Jane Moore Coffey, both preceded
Myrna A. Shewmaker Coffey of Paris, TN; Married: August 7, 1986
William (Paula) Lewis, Webster, TX

Christopher (Terry) Lewis, Centennial, CO

Craig (Marty) Coffey, Colorado Springs, CO

Step-son: Brian (Michell) White, Topeka, KS
Ellen Hungerford, Prairie Village, KS
Step-sister: Shelia Sabbag, Santa Rosa, CA
Sister-in-law: Ladonna (Jack) Etherton of Metropolis, IL

Brother-in-law: David (Carolyn) Shewmaker of Murphysboro, IL
Bill is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed gardening and travel.

Memorials may be made to: Parrish Cemetery Association, 639 Weil Road, Vergennes, IL 62994

