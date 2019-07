95-year-old man walks across America for second time

Ernest Andrus, a 95-year-old World War II Navy veteran, is walking across America for the second time.

He started March 16 in St. Simons Island in Georgia and plans to make it through every U.S. state.

It took him two years the last time he made this trip.

Right now, he’s covering 13 miles a week and says he will be 100 years old by the time he’s done.

To learn more about Ernie’s run, visit coast2coastruns.com.