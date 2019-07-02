Funeral Services for Catherine Manuel, age 66, will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Manuel died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Manuel will begin Friday morning, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Manuel will lie-in-state on Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church from 1:30 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.