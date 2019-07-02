Disaster Loan Outreach centers extend opening hours, days

The Small Business Association has extended the days Disaster Loan Outreach centers will be open to assist victims of the February floods.

The centers will be open until July 9 to assist victims who have not applied for loans or need assistance filing for those loans.

Centers are located in two counties in the area to assist families and businesses in West Tennessee.

Those locations and hours are:

Hardin County

Hardin County Fire Department

90 Walnut Street, Savannah

Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 9 closing at 4 p.m., July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Sundays

Tennessee Career Center

113 Factory Street, Linden

Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 9 closing at 4 p.m., closed Sundays

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 20. The deadline to return applications for economic injury is March 23, 2020.

Centers are also open in Blount County and Sevier County.

For more information, see our earlier story.