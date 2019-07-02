Donald C. Davenport

Donald C. Davenport, age 80, died Wednesday evening at his home following a serious illness. Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife, Beverly of Jackson, TN; children, David Davenport and wife Rosa of Louisville, KY, Diana Duke and husband Mike of Jackson, TN, and Lara Campbell and late husband Richard of Pekin, IL; and grandchildren Adrianna Parker, Erin and Rachel Duke, all of Jackson, TN, and Ginsey Campbell of Pekin, IL. Born in Chicago, IL, Mr. Davenport worked in the education and counseling fields before retiring from a family business, Country Market Carpet Warehouse of Bells, TN in 2003. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bertha Davenport.

A celebration of Mr. Davenport’s life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the historic NC & StL Depot and Railroad Museum on S. Royal St. in downtown Jackson, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Jackson-Madison County Library.