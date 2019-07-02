Health Department hosts Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has started their Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

The program started July 1 in Madison County.

It will allow participants in the WIC, or Women, Infants and Children, program to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets, while also supporting local farmers and their families.

Each WIC participant in Madison County will receive three $5 vouchers in July and three $5 vouchers in August to spend at a local farmers’ market.

These vouchers are used like cash, and can only be redeemed in July and August.

Only authorized Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program farmers can accept these vouchers, and four local farmers are participating in Madison County during this summer’s program at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market on Saturdays.

Some vendors have plans to set up at the WIC Center during the week.

WIC provides healthy foods for low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children under the age of five. Women, infants older than 4 months, and children who receive WIC benefits or are on a WIC certification waiting list are eligible to participate in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at 731-423-3020.