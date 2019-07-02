Historic restoration project awarded check for $50k in Hardeman County

WHITEVILLE, Tenn.–A community is coming together to restore a part of West Tennessee’s history.

Tuesday afternoon, State Representative Johnny Shaw of Bolivar presented a $50,000 check towards the Allen White Center for Education and Cultural Advancement. The center will be housed at the historic Allen White School in Whiteville.

Evelyn Robertson, Jr. is spearheading this project.

He says a major goal behind the restoration is the hope that generations to come will understand the historic aspects associated with the school.

“What this school did was shape many individuals to become the individuals that they have become. There have been lawyers doctors educations business people farmers you name it have come through these particular halls of this particular school,” said Roberton.

The completion of the school restoration is estimated to cost $2 million.