Interim JMCSS superintendent Ray Washington begins in new role

JACKSON, Tenn. — School starts August 5 in Jackson-Madison County Schools, and the interim superintendent, Ray Washington, started his first day Monday.

“I’m looking forward to education occurring. I’m really excited about our LOOP program that we’ve expanded to Delta Faucet and Bluescope,” Washington said.

Remodeling projects are ongoing at some schools, like new stadiums at North Side and South Side high schools, roof work at three schools, and asphalt work at North Parkway Middle.

Washington says it’s all for the academics.

“You want to be in a place where you at least feel comfortable and don’t feel like you have a leaking roof every time you walk around a corner,” Washington said. “It’s not about the aesthetics as much as it is just a good learning environment and working environment for our staff.”

Washington says the main goal for the upcoming school year is to keep focusing on students’ academic progress.

“We’ve seen some results from what’s been put in place two years ago. We’re seeing results now,” Washington said.

He also plans to work one-on-one with school board members on any issues that come up throughout the year, and to keep those conversations going.