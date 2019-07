JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority will not operate on a regular bus service Thursday, July 4.

JTA bus services will resume their regular schedule at 6 a.m. Friday, July 5.

JTA bus service runs from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with base fare at $1.25.

For additional information, call JTA at 731-423-0200 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.