Lexington girl featured in new series “Mafia Ties”

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A local girl is featured in a spin-off of the hit T.V. show, “The Sopranos.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Evening Anchor Ariana Alexa sat down with 11-year-old Ariel Wiles of Lexington. She plays “Kelly” in the new upcoming series called “Mafia Ties,” based on organized crime in Youngstown, Ohio. John Wilson and James Weetman teamed up to create the series. The story of “Mafia Ties” will be of fictional families, yet some of the story lines are true. Ariel says she left the pageant world to pursue acting with her mother’s help as her agent.

“I was very excited to get the role! It was like ‘I’m going to be in ‘Mafia Ties!’ It was very exciting,’ said Ariel.

When asked her future goal, Ariel says ” to be really famous and get, like, really popular. I’m going to have different houses around the United States. I plan on being in many movies and T.V. shows soon,” said Ariel.

She has big plans and is auditioning for “West Side.”

“Mafia Ties” will be on Amazon Prime in August.