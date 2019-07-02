Mugshots : Madison County : 07/01/19 – 07/02/19

1/8 Christopher Strazzella Public intoxication

2/8 Darius Cross Arson, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/8 Deidre Forrest Failure to appear

4/8 Jeffery Trimpler Failure to appear



5/8 Leon Hoyle Simple domestic assault

6/8 Ranasha Handley Disorderly conduct

7/8 Shenna Lewis Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/8 William Ellison Violation of probation, failure to comply















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.