Mugshots : Madison County : 07/01/19 – 07/02/19 July 2, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Christopher Strazzella Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Darius Cross Arson, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Deidre Forrest Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Jeffery Trimpler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Leon Hoyle Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Ranasha Handley Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Shenna Lewis Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8William Ellison Violation of probation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest