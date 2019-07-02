Popular sauce returns to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite sauce returns to the Jackson area.

Parham’s II is a revival of the original Parham’s sauce, originally made by Roshell and Jimmie Parham.

They opened their own grocery store, Parham’s Groceries, in 1969, where the sauce was sold.

The family’s business was brought back by grand daughter Elaina Newman Parham after 30 years.

The sauce is made at the Parham house in east Jackson.

“Two years ago I started Parham’s II with the original sauce,” Parham said. “We’re looking forward to having our store open.”

Parham hopes for the store to open this year.