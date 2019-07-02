Thunderstorms Expected to Return This Evening

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, July 2nd

Good Afternoon, West Tennessee! It’s another hot day with a high so far of 90°F! There are a few showers and thunderstorms that have developed and more are expected into this evening. Watch for gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning in any storms that develop.

TONIGHT

Tonight, we should see any showers and storms that are in the area gradually decrease in coverage and intensity overnight with low temperatures in the low 70s. Winds should be out of the south-west at around 5 mph under skies that become clearer by Wednesday morning.

For tomorrow, we should see a similar pattern to what we have seen for the past couple of days. During the afternoon hours we should begin to see showers and thunderstorms increase again with the heat of the day and then fizzle out gradually after the sun goes down. Temperatures should reach the daily high close to 90°F. Winds will be out of the west south-west around 5 mph. Stay tuned to see our 4th of July forecast and find out whether you’ll need an umbrella or not on WBBJ 7 Eyewittness News! You can always keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Caleb Montgomery

Storm Team Weather Intern