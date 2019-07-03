2 children injured in what investigators are calling an assault with fireworks

MAURY CITY, Tenn. –“They had cuts and burns around the neck area,” said Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce.

The assault happened at Maury City Park where the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said the children were injured after being hit with high-powered fireworks, Saturday night.

“They initially shot the fire, bottle rocket, whatever it was, and it wasn’t a normal bottle rocket, that pops, that thing exploded,” said Sheriff Klyce.

Sheriff Troy Klyce of the Crockett county Sheriff’s Department said the 2 children’s injuries were minor, but could have been much worse.

“People need to understand that if somebody gets real hurt, because of their actions that can be real serious,” said Sheriff Klyce.

Now the sheriff’s department needs your help in search of a vehicle who they believe the person driving it, could be connected to the assault.

Sheriff Klyce said the vehicle is suspected to be a local grey Toyota pick-up truck with the letters TRD on the bed.

“These are made to shoot up in the air, they are not made to, or from a pick-up truck,” said Sheriff Klyce.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department asks if you have information to contact them at (731) 696-2104.