Graveside Services for Barbara J. Hicks, age 83, will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hicks died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Western Reserve Hospice in Cleveland, Ohio.

Visitation for Mrs. Hicks will be Friday morning, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.