Local investigators ask for help in search for missing man

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Investigators are looking for a man who has not been seen in about a week.

Officers with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say Jessie Thurston’ s vehicle was found Wednesday at Natchez Trace State Park in Henderson County. Thurston was last seen last week in Lexington.

Investigators are asking for volunteers to assist them in their search for Thurston at Natchez Trace State Park.

The search will begin Thursday morning at 7, located at 24845 Trace Drive.

If you have information or have seen Jessie Thurston, call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 968-2407.