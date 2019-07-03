Mugshots : Madison County : 07/02/19 – 07/03/19

1/10 Christopher Bell Failure to appear

2/10 Darrel Rodgers Violation of conditions of community supervision

3/10 Fellicia Williamson Aggravated assault

4/10 Frank Harris Simple domestic assault



5/10 James Davidson Violation of community corrections

6/10 Jerould Russell Harassment

7/10 Katherine Van Mersberger Schedule II drug violations

8/10 Paige Zielke DUI



9/10 Stevie Taylor Shoplifting

10/10 Zackery Jernigan Violation of community corrections





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/03/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.