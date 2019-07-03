Recall on essential oils

Nature’s Truth has announced a recall for its wintergreen essential oils.

If swallowed, the oils could pose a poisoning risk to children.

The essential oils bottles are not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The recalled oils were sold in half-fluid-ounce glass dropper bottles.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

If you have the wintergreen essential oils, place it out of reach of children and contact Nature’s Truth for a full refund.

For more information, call Nature’s Truth toll-free at 844-544-1030 from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, email them at customerservice@naturestruthproducts.com, or visit their website and click on “Product Safety Recall.”