Recall on kids’ pajama pants

Children’s pajama pants are being recalled.

Just Love Fashion has announced the recall for its children’s pajama pants.

The Prince of Sleep pajama pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The recalled pants are 100% micro polyester fleece pajamas, sold in green football print in sizes 4 through 14-16.

The pants were sold on Amazon and Ebay from August 2017 to March 2019.

If your child has a pair of these pajama pants, take them away and contact Just Love Fashion to receive a full refund.

For more information, call Just Love Fashion toll-free at 888-330-9632 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email them at recall@justlovefashion.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject, or visit their website and click on the ‘Recall’ link at the top of the page.