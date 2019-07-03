Scattered Thunderstorms Possible on Independence Day

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, July 3rd

Surprise, surprise, showers and thunderstorms are developing in West Tennessee again this afternoon and will likely remain a nuisance to area grillers, swimmers, and boaters alike through sunset. We’re going to have to stay weather aware tomorrow, because they’ll return each day for the next few days!

TONIGHT

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain in West Tennessee into the evening hours producing those isolated incidents of heavy rain with lots of lightning. Expect temperatures to drop to the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely to occur during the afternoon and evening of the Fourth of July so watch out for those localized downpours and storms with frequent lightning again. Stay weather aware, and be able to see our updates on-air or online whenever possible! Most, but perhaps not all, of the thunderstorms will leave by sunset after temperatures peak in the lower 90s. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate with the fireworks shows you’re hoping to see. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

