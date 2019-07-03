Second suspect faces murder charge in Dyersburg shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A second suspect is now charged with murder in a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say a second suspect, identified as Jordyn R. Bell, 22, formerly of Joliet, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 10 shooting of Demarko Robertson.

Police have previously said Demetrice Livingston is also charged with murder in the shooting.

Bell was arraigned on Tuesday at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Complex.

Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond each.

Livingston and Bell are scheduled to appear in court Monday at 4 p.m.