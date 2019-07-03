Sunny This Morning, Then Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, July 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a warm and muggy start to the morning. Clouds will decrease through this morning from west to east. We should be mostly sunny through early this afternoon. Scattered storms will start to develop around noon today, and perhaps increase in areal coverage. Thunderstorms will be focused on the mid level shear on the east side of a mid level low that will be moving from NE Arkansas to West Kentucky. While severe storms are not expected, some briefly strong storms will be possible, with mainly torrential downpours, thunder/lightning and gusty sub-severe winds from rain-cooled air. Otherwise, Hot and humid with highs around 90 and heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

