West Tennesseans gear up for 4th of July

MEDINA, Tenn. — Many across West Tennessee prepare to light up the sky for the Fourth of July.

“I get to pop them. I wanted to pop them right now,” young fireworks stand customer Madison said.

“We bought some fireworks. We’re going to have fun tomorrow night, and we’re going to shoot them off tomorrow,” customer Paul Rusch said.

People are out buying their fireworks just ahead of the holiday. Some want to keep it low key.

“I just got some sparklers and some smoke bombs, nothing really big because there’s so many great shows around here,” customer David James said. “I usually like to leave it to the experts and just have a little something for the kids.”

Some want to go big or go home.

“I’m gonna spend all of my parents’ money!” young customer Avery said.

“I have nothing to say after that,” Jamar Cole, Avery’s father, said.

Those working at the stand talked about some of the best-selling fireworks this year.

“Our most popular item we have is called an Excalibur. It’s the mortar shells,” Capital Fireworks manager Donnie Cook said.

But before you light one of those mortar shells, your location in West Tennessee depends on if you can even buy or use fireworks this Fourth of July.

In Jackson and Madison County, fireworks are illegal.

However, certain cities in Gibson County allow fireworks.

In Trenton, you can shoot fireworks in the city no later than 10 at night on July 4.

Medina allows you to shoot them until midnight on July 4, and July 5 from 6 in the morning until 10 at night.

Alamo in Crockett County allows you to shoot fireworks July 3 to July 5 from 10 in the morning to 11 at night.

Dyersburg doesn’t allow fireworks in the city limits, but you can shoot them in Dyer County.

If you’re not sure about your local city or county’s ordinances regarding fireworks, check with your police or sheriff’s department.