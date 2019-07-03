Zoey Marie Mills-Cotner

Zoey Marie Mills-Cotner, age 8, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 near Bolivar, TN, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born May 1, 2011 in Jackson, TN, the daughter of Jason Cotner and Allie Mills.

She was a third-grade student at South Elementary School. Zoey was an All-star softball player for Madison South, She loved her friends, family, and her dogs, Hank and Duke. More importantly, she was a Christian. She was an active and dedicated member of New Life Tabernacle. She is survived by her father, Jason Cotner; mother, Allie Mills (Tim Crutcher); brother, Ethan Cotner; Grandparents, Scott and Leilani Mills; Andrea Steed and Ricky Barton; Leanne and Randy Cotner; Great grandparents, Gracie Steele; Nicki and Danny Coffman; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 9:00AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Glen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM. Those serving as pallbearers will be Scott Mills, Eric Mills, Chase Smith, Preston Cotner, Christian Cotner and Jason Taylor.

