Firework safety tip reminders for July 4 holiday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — If you plan on shooting your own fireworks tonight, experts want to remind you of some common safety tips.

Some of those reminders include not handling fireworks while under the influence of any substances, and make sure children don’t use fireworks.

You should also keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby, and never try to relight a firework.

2019 Festival of the Lakes fireworks coordinator David Stanhope says all types of fireworks can be dangerous.

“The fireworks that you can buy publicly, are dangerous, and you can get hurt. Anybody can get hurt shooting,” Stanhope said.

Experts also say you should not light fireworks inside containers such as bottles or cups.