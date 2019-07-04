Martin hosts annual ‘Martin Loves America’ event

MARTIN, Tenn. – Rain delayed a Fourth of July concert in a local city.

That didn’t stop hundreds of people celebrating this holiday at the third annual “Martin Loves America” at the Martin Rec Complex. The event featured a free fireworks show and a concert.

“Even though we had the rain delay people just went to their cars and waited because I feel like the people from this area are so committed to what we have going on here and what we’re doing,” said Camille Noe with the City of Martin.