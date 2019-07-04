Martin Loves America event

MARTIN, Tenn. – Rain delayed a fourth of July concert in a local city.

That didn’t stop hundreds of people celebrating this holiday at the third annual “Martin Loves America” at the Martin Rec Complex. The event featured a free fireworks show and a concert.

“Even though we had the rain delay people just went to their cars and waited because I feel like the people from this area are so committed to what we have going on here and what we’re doing,” said Camille Noe with the City of Martin.

There were many food vendor as well.