Gibson County communities celebrate 4th of July with food, friends and fireworks

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Rain or shine, many people came together to celebrate Independence Day in their communities.

“We come every year. We enjoy it, and like the fireworks. We come early so we can get a good parking spot,” Medina resident Faye Mitchell said.

In Medina, community members met at the city’s Community Park for balloon arts, snacks, a DJ, and fireworks.

“We enjoy the fireworks. Just the different colors, and getting to see people you haven’t seen in years just out walking around, and just enjoy getting out,” Medina resident Julie Graves said.

In Milan, they celebrated with a live concert from the band “Bullet Town” and some fireworks.

The celebration also included food and different vendors.

Volunteers say they enjoy contributing to the fun.

“I just love coming out and helping out and putting a smile on people’s faces that you can see out in the crowd,” Milan High School band student Nate Glenn said.

“We are doing service work. We’re wrapping the food, making the food, stuff like that,” Milan High band student Julian Sanders said.

Some say their favorite part of the holiday is more than food, friends and fireworks.

“Supporting the Army, my dad is in the Army, and just being around family,” Milan Middle School student Mia Pearson said.

Both celebrations take place every year.