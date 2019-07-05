Gov. Lee signs Primary Care Relief Criminal Justice Reform Act into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Governor Bill Lee signs a bill into law providing alternative sentencing instead of prison time for women.

The Tennessee Legislature passed the Primary Care Relief Criminal Justice Reform Act, which permits courts to sentence non-violent offenders, who are primary caretakers to at least one dependent child, to individually assessed sentences.

Under this new legislation, instead of going to prison or jail, a person would be permitted to remain at home to care for a dependent child or children under judicially imposed conditions.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic State Senator Brenda Gilmore of Goodlettsville.