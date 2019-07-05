Jackson police seek to ID persons of interest in theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying three persons of interest in connection with a theft from a gas station in Jackson.

Jackson police say the theft occurred on June 14 at Mapco on Johnson Creek Boulevard.

Police say surveillance video shows the subjects stealing several cartons of cigarettes from the store.

They were last seen leaving the store in a gray Hyundai Veloster, according to a news release.

Employees told police no one was injured during the incident.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call 731-425-8400 and ask for Investigator Listenbee, or contact Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).