Lexington police investigate hit-and-run crash

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday that resulted in injuries.

Police say the crash happened at the intersections of East Church Street and Fielder Street.

Police say the second vehicle involved in the crash is a dirty, black Dodge Charger, which investigators believe has extensive front-end damage.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or knows the driver is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 731-968-6666.